Amazon WorkSpaces Achieves HIPAA Eligibility and PCI Compliance
Amazon WorkSpaces is now HIPAA-eligible and is PCI compliant. If you have an executed Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with AWS, you can start using Amazon WorkSpaces to deploy HIPAA-compliant cloud desktops that access Protected Health Information (PHI). With PCI compliance, Amazon WorkSpaces has been verified to conform to Payment Card Industry Security Standards and can now be used to utilize applications and files that contain sensitive Card Holder Data (CHD). For more information about HIPAA-eligible and PCI compliant services on AWS, see AWS Service in Scope by Compliance Program. If you don’t have an executed BAA with AWS, contact us and we will put you in touch with a representative from our AWS sales team.
