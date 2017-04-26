Home Applications Amazon WorkDocs iOS App Now Lets You Save Files Directly to WorkDocs, and Open Files Stored in Your WorkDocs Account Using Other Apps on Your Device

The Amazon WorkDocs iOS app now supports file sharing between the WorkDocs app and other apps on your iPhone or iPad, provided they also support file sharing across apps. You can send files from the app you’re using to your WorkDocs app so you can store them in your WorkDocs account. You can save photos from your Camera Roll into WorkDocs, making it easy to capture and store whiteboard content and handwritten notes. Using the share button in the WorkDocs app, you can send files to other apps on your device, which allows you to open files for editing using applications like Microsoft Word and Apple Keynote (and save the changes back to WorkDocs), send files stored in WorkDocs using email and other popular messaging apps, and save email attachments directly to WorkDocs.

