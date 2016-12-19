Amazon QuickSight Enterprise Edition Now Available

Amazon QuickSight Enterprise Edition is designed to support fast and easy business analytics that scales across your entire organization. You can now integrate Microsoft Active Directory (AD) with QuickSight’s Enterprise Edition to manage user access to QuickSight, so users can sign-in to QuickSight using their existing corporate credentials. In addition, you can provision and administer users across multiple Active Directories. The Enterprise Edition also provides Encryption at Rest, which adds an additional level of protection to your SPICE (Super-fast, Parallel, In-memory, Calculation Engine) data.

