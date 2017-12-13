Home News Amazon ECS Supports Memory and CPU Limits at the Task Level

Amazon ECS Supports Memory and CPU Limits at the Task Level

0
Amazon ECS Supports Memory and CPU Limits at the Task Level
0

A task consists of a group of containers running together on a single host. You can now set a limit on the resources available to a task running on Amazon ECS.

Previously, you had to set resource limits for each container running within a task separately.

Now, you can set a limit on the amount of memory and CPU available to all the containers running within a task managed by Amazon ECS . This makes it easier to manage your tasks as and helps make your Task Definitions compatible with both Fargate and EC2 launch types.

For more details, see the Amazon ECS documentation. Learn more about Amazon ECS on the product detail page.

Amazon ECS is available in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), US West (Oregon), Canada (Central), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), EU (Frankfurt), EU (Ireland), EU (London), and China (Beijing) regions. For more information on AWS regions and service, please visit here.

Read the entire article here, Amazon ECS Supports Memory and CPU Limits at the Task Level

Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.

Categories:
News
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services

Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513184779_maxresdefault.jpg

          Performance comparison of Citrix Receiver 12.8 for Mac with Citrix Receiver 4.9 for Windows – Video

          In Citrix Receiver 12.8 for Mac, we have achieved a leap in the graphics performance; especially on a Citrix HDX 3D Pro-Environment. Now Citrix Receiver for Mac is on par with Citrix Receiver 4.9 for Windows and nearly 5X faster than Receiver for Mac 12.7. Learn more This video is from the fine folks at […]

          read more
          1512655628_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix delivers the most native Windows 10 experience in virtual desktops with Windows Continuum – Video

          1512761728_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture – Video

          1513127831_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Steps to securing and managing your VMs in production with Azure

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video