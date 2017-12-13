Amazon ECS Supports Memory and CPU Limits at the Task Level

A task consists of a group of containers running together on a single host. You can now set a limit on the resources available to a task running on Amazon ECS.

Previously, you had to set resource limits for each container running within a task separately.

Now, you can set a limit on the amount of memory and CPU available to all the containers running within a task managed by Amazon ECS . This makes it easier to manage your tasks as and helps make your Task Definitions compatible with both Fargate and EC2 launch types.

For more details, see the Amazon ECS documentation. Learn more about Amazon ECS on the product detail page.

Amazon ECS is available in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), US West (Oregon), Canada (Central), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), EU (Frankfurt), EU (Ireland), EU (London), and China (Beijing) regions. For more information on AWS regions and service, please visit here.

