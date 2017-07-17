Amazon EC2 Systems Manager Patch Manager now supports Linux
Hot on the heels of some other great Amazon EC2 Systems Manager (SSM) updates is another vital enhancement: the ability to use Patch Manager on Linux instances!
We launched Patch Manager with SSM at re:Invent in 2016 and Linux support was a commonly requested feature. Starting today we can support patch manager in:
- Amazon Linux 2014.03 and later (2015.03 and later for 64-bit)
- Ubuntu Server 16.04 LTS, 14.04 LTS, and 12.04 LTS
- RHEL 6.5 and later (7.x and later for 64-Bit)
When I think about patching a big group of heterogenous systems I get a little anxious. Years ago, I administered my school’s computer lab. This involved a modest group of machines running a small number of VMs with an immodest number of distinct Linux distros. When there was a critical security patch it was a lot of work to remember the constraints of each system. I remember having to switch back and forth between arcane invocations of various package managers – pinning and unpinning packages: sudo yum update -y, rpm -Uvh …, apt-get, or even emerge (one of our professors loved Gentoo).
