Amazon EC2 Systems Manager Adds Support for SUSE Linux

Previously, if your enterprise used SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), you could not control the management of these instances with Systems Manager. Now, if you’re running SLES 12 or higher, you can use Systems Manager to automatically collect software inventory, apply OS patches, create system images, and configure operating systems.Systems Manager is available in all regions.

You can download the SUSE Linux agent from the Systems Manager GitHub page. For more information about Systems Manager, visit our Product Page.