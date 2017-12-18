Home Applications Amazon EC2 P3 Instances, most powerful GPU compute instances in the cloud, now available in additional AWS Regions

Amazon EC2 P3 Instances, most powerful GPU compute instances in the cloud, now available in additional AWS Regions

0
Amazon EC2 P3 Instances, most powerful GPU compute instances in the cloud, now available in additional AWS Regions
0

Amazon EC2 P3 instances are now available in AWS US East (Ohio), Asia Pacific (Seoul) and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions.

P3 instances, the next-generation of EC2 compute-optimized GPU instances, are powered by up to 8 of the latest-generation NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs and are ideal for computationally advanced workloads such as machine learning (ML), high performance computing (HPC), scientific computing and simulations, financial analytics, image and video processing, and data compression.

P3 instances allow customers to build and deploy computationally advanced applications with up to 14 times better performance than previous-generation Amazon EC2 GPU compute instances, and reduce training of machine learning applications from days to hours. With up to eight NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs, P3 instances provide up to one petaflop of mixed-precision, 125 teraflops of single-precision, and 62 teraflops of double-precision floating point performance, as well as a 300 GB/s second-generation NVIDIA NVLink interconnect that enables high-speed, low-latency GPU-to-GPU communication. P3 instances also feature up to 64 vCPUs based on custom Intel Xeon E5 (Broadwell) processors, 488 GB of DRAM, and 25 Gbps of dedicated aggregate network bandwidth using the Elastic Network Adapter (ENA).

AWS Deep Learning Machine Images (AMIs) are available in AWS Marketplace to help customers building Machine Learning applications to get started within minutes. The Deep Learning AMI comes preinstalled with the latest releases of Apache MXNet, Caffe2, TensorFlow and other frameworks.

Read the entire article here, Amazon EC2 P3 Instances, most powerful GPU compute instances in the cloud, now available in additional AWS Regions

Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
News
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services

Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513331226_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017: How We Built a Mission-Critical, Serverless File Processing Pipe

          In this session, principal architect Mike Broadway describes how HomeAway built a high-throughput, scalable pipeline for manipulating, storing, and serving hundreds of image files every second with Lambda, Amazon S3, DynamoDB, and Amazon SNS. He also shares best practices and lessons learned as they scaled their mission-critical On Demand Image Service (ODIS) system into production. […]

          read more
          1513342800_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Taking Serverless to the Edge

          1513279207_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Introduction to Deep Learning

          1513517488_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Scripps Network Interactive Uses VMware Cloud on AWS to Run Mission Critical Workloads

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video