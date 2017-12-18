Amazon EC2 P3 Instances, most powerful GPU compute instances in the cloud, now available in additional AWS Regions

Amazon EC2 P3 instances are now available in AWS US East (Ohio), Asia Pacific (Seoul) and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions.

P3 instances, the next-generation of EC2 compute-optimized GPU instances, are powered by up to 8 of the latest-generation NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs and are ideal for computationally advanced workloads such as machine learning (ML), high performance computing (HPC), scientific computing and simulations, financial analytics, image and video processing, and data compression.

P3 instances allow customers to build and deploy computationally advanced applications with up to 14 times better performance than previous-generation Amazon EC2 GPU compute instances, and reduce training of machine learning applications from days to hours. With up to eight NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs, P3 instances provide up to one petaflop of mixed-precision, 125 teraflops of single-precision, and 62 teraflops of double-precision floating point performance, as well as a 300 GB/s second-generation NVIDIA NVLink interconnect that enables high-speed, low-latency GPU-to-GPU communication. P3 instances also feature up to 64 vCPUs based on custom Intel Xeon E5 (Broadwell) processors, 488 GB of DRAM, and 25 Gbps of dedicated aggregate network bandwidth using the Elastic Network Adapter (ENA).

AWS Deep Learning Machine Images (AMIs) are available in AWS Marketplace to help customers building Machine Learning applications to get started within minutes. The Deep Learning AMI comes preinstalled with the latest releases of Apache MXNet, Caffe2, TensorFlow and other frameworks.

Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.