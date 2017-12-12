Amazon EC2 Backup with NAKIVO Backup & Replication

This is the second blog post of the series on Amazon EBS snapshots vs. Amazon EC2 instance backup with NAKIVO Backup & Replication (in the first blog post, we explained what AWS snapshot is and described its major limitations).

In this post, we will describe NAKIVO Backup & Replication’s features and methods related to the creation and maintenance of AWS EC2 instance backups and lead you through the whole EC2 backup procedure.

How Does NAKIVO Backup & Replication Perform EC2 Instance Backup?

NAKIVO Backup & Replication is a modern VM backup solution with many useful data protection features. To learn more, you can download this Free White Paper outlining 21 advantages of modern native backup solutions (like NAKIVO Backup & Replication) over legacy backup software.

Using NAKIVO Backup & Replication, you can protect your AWS EC2 instances from any kind of disaster or failure and optimize your data protection lifecycle. The following are some of the product’s features designed to streamline the EC2 backup process.

