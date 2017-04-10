Amazon Connect – Customer Contact Center in the Cloud

Customer service is essential to the success of any business. In order to provide voice-based customer service at scale, many organizations operate call centers. At the low end, call centers simply route incoming calls to any available agent. More sophisticated systems support more sophisticated routing and interaction, including the ability to create customized call trees and other Integrated Voice Response (IVR) systems. Traditionally, IVR systems have been difficult to install and expensive to license, with capacity-based pricing the norm.

The Amazon customer service organization aims to deliver an exceptional level of services to our customers. In order to do this at scale, the organization employs tens of thousands of agents working at more than 50 groups and subsidiaries centers scattered around the world, supporting customers that speak a wide variety of languages.

Welcome to Amazon Connect

Today I would like to introduce you to Amazon Connect. Building on the same technology used by many of our own customer service teams, Amazon Connect lets you set up a cloud-based contact center in minutes. You create your contact center, design your contact flows (similar to IVRs), and on-board your agents using a modern interface that is entirely web-based.