Our customers have traditionally used directories (typically Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service or LDAP-based) to manage hierarchically organized data. Device registries, course catalogs, network configurations, and user directories are often represented as hierarchies, sometimes with multiple types of relationships between objects in the same collection. For example, a user directory could have one hierarchy based on physical location (country, state, city, building, floor, and office), a second one based on projects and billing codes, and a third based on the management chain. However, traditional directory technologies do not support the use of multiple relationships in a single directory; you’d have to create and maintain additional directories if you needed to do this.

Scale is another important challenge. The fundamental operations on a hierarchy involve locating the parent or the child object of a given object. Given that hierarchies can be used to represent large, nested collections of information, these fundamental operations must be as efficient as possible, regardless of how many objects there are or how deeply they are nested. Traditional directories can be difficult to scale, and the pain only grows if you are using two or more in order to represent multiple hierarchies.

New Amazon Cloud Directory

Today we are launching Cloud Directory. This service is purpose-built for storing large amounts of strongly typed hierarchical data as described above. With the ability to scale to hundreds of millions of objects while remaining cost-effective, Cloud Directory is a great fit for all sorts of cloud and mobile applications.

Read the entire article here, Amazon Cloud Directory – A Cloud-Native Directory for Hierarchical Data

via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.