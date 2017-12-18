Amazon AppStream 2.0 Now Supports Tagging to Track Your Resources
Starting today, you can assign tags to manage and track Amazon AppStream 2.0 image builders, images, fleets, and stacks. AWS enables you to assign metadata to your AWS resources in the form of tags.
Tags let you categorize your AppStream 2.0 resources so you can easily identify their purpose and track costs accordingly. For example, you can use tags to identify all resources used by a particular department, project, application, vendor, or use case. Then, you can use AWS Cost Explorer to identify trends, pinpoint cost drivers, and detect anomalies in your account.
You can assign, remove, or list tags using the AppStream 2.0 management console, command line interface, or API. Tags have a key and a corresponding value, and you can assign up to 50 tags per AppStream 2.0 resource.
This feature is available today in all AWS Regions where AppStream 2.0 is offered. Visit Tagging Your AppStream 2.0 Resources to learn how to use tags with AppStream 2.0 and AWS Tagging Strategies for general best practices. AppStream 2.0 offers pay-as-you-go pricing, please see Amazon AppStream 2.0 Pricing for more information, and try our sample applications.
Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.