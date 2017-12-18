Amazon AppStream 2.0 Now Supports Tagging to Track Your Resources

This feature is available today in all AWS Regions where AppStream 2.0 is offered. Visit Tagging Your AppStream 2.0 Resources to learn how to use tags with AppStream 2.0 and AWS Tagging Strategies for general best practices. AppStream 2.0 offers pay-as-you-go pricing, please see Amazon AppStream 2.0 Pricing for more information, and try our sample applications.

