Amazon AppStream 2.0 now supports Google Drive for G Suite as a user storage option. You can integrate your G Suite account with AppStream 2.0, and your users can easily link their G Suite accounts to access their files on Google Drive inside their applications like they would on a Mac, PC, or Chromebook. To learn more about using Google Drive for G Suite with AppStream 2.0, read our blog post, Google Drive for G Suite is now enabled on Amazon AppStream 2.0.

You can integrate your G Suite account with AppStream 2.0 for no additional charge in all AWS Regions where AppStream 2.0 is offered. However, AWS data transfer charges will apply to any files created or modified with AppStream 2.0, and then synced to your users’ Google Drive. AppStream 2.0 offers pay-as-you-go pricing. Please see Amazon AppStream 2.0 Pricing for more information, and try our sample applications.

