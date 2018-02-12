Amazon AppStream 2.0 is Available in the Asia Pacific (Singapore) and Asia Pacific (Sydney) Regions.

You can now deploy Amazon AppStream 2.0 in the Asia Pacific (Singapore) and Asia Pacific (Sydney) regions. This increases the number of AWS Regions where AppStream 2.0 available to six. This expansion into two new AWS Regions enables you to deploy AppStream 2.0 closer to your users, providing them with a more responsive experience.

AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS to a web browser, without rewriting them. AppStream 2.0 can provide users instant-on access to the applications they need, with a responsive, fluid user experience on the device of their choice.

For the full list of regions where AppStream 2.0 is available, see the AWS Region Table. AppStream 2.0 offers pay-as-you-go pricing, please see Amazon AppStream 2.0 Pricing for more information, and try our sample applications.

