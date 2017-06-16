Amazon AppStream 2.0 introduces built-in user management and web portals for users
You can create and manage your users within AppStream 2.0 from the new User Pool tab in the AppStream 2.0 management console. To add a new user, all you need is their first and last name, and an e-mail address. After you create a user, you can assign one or more AppStream 2.0 stacks to them, providing access to the applications they need to use. New users receive an e-mail which contains a persistent URL to a web portal where they access their applications, a temporary password, and instructions on how to log in. When a user logs in to the web portal for the first time, they will be prompted to create a new password. Once logged in, your users can access the applications that you assigned to them. To learn more about AppStream 2.0 built-in user management and web portals for users, see Using the AppStream 2.0 User Pool.
These new AppStream 2.0 features are available today in all AWS Regions where AppStream 2.0 is offered. If you are new to AppStream 2.0, you can try already-installed applications by visiting the AppStream 2.0 website.
via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.
