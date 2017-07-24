Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS to a web browser. Amazon AppStream 2.0 provides users instant-on access to the applications they need, and a responsive, fluid user experience on the device of their choice.

Buy Now!

Learn more!