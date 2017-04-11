Altaro Releases VM Backup V7 – Fastest, Most Affordable Backup for Hyper-V and VMware

New Solution Delivers Boot from Backup, Augmented Inline Deduplication of Backups Across VMs; Increasing Storage Efficiency and Performance While Lowering Storage Costs up to 96%

Altaro®, a leader in virtual machine (VM) data protection, today announced the general availability launch of VM Backup™ version 7, the fastest, most reliable, easiest to manage, and most affordable backup solution for Hyper-V and VMware environments. Designed and priced for small-to-midsized businesses, while still providing enterprise-class features and functionality, VM Backup V7 delivers Augmented Inline Deduplication™ of backups across VMs, boot from backup, and support for Microsoft Windows Server 2016. For customers, this means much lower storage requirements and significantly less data to be transferred, with a resulting dramatic savings in bandwidth – resulting in a savings cost increase of 63% to 96%. Moreover, with more VMs backed-up, customers enjoy a dramatic increase in storage efficiency. Founded in 2009, with over 30,000 customers across 113 countries, Altaro also announced today its official launch into the North American market.

According to IDC, data continues to grow at a 40-50% compounded annual growth rate. IDC states that an organization’s data may migrate from system to system, across storage platforms, and across on-premises and off-premises repositories within a typical business day. Traditional data protection systems are not equipped to protect and recover this moving data, and companies are looking for solutions that can more adequately get the job done.1

Altaro VM Backup is widely deployed among small and midsize businesses and has been lauded by hundreds of independent reviews[1] confirming the product’s performance and reliability. The VM Backup platform delivers on the promise of fast and reliable virtual machine data recovery without compromising ease of use or important features such as live VM backup, military grade Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256 encryption, and customizable backup retention policies. The company complements its highly rated software with outstanding support, which includes 22 second phone pick-up and instant live chat with product support.

“VM Backup’s Augmented Inline Deduplication has significantly reduced our local and offsite backup times while minimizing bandwidth requirements and costs in the process,” noted Adam DuPont, IT Director for Bend Surgery. “The product has always been an impressive addition to our IT software stack but version 7 provides an exceptional level of performance for Hyper-V backups that is superior to anything we have ever seen in the market.”

Altaro VM Backup ensures the recovery of data in virtual infrastructure quickly and easily. New features in version 7 include:

Augmented Inline Deduplication : Delivers faster backup and data recovery for local and remote locations by transferring new data exclusively to the backup storage vault.

: Delivers faster backup and data recovery for local and remote locations by transferring new data exclusively to the backup storage vault. Support for Windows Server 2016 : Allows businesses to take advantage of hybrid computing environments while protecting all data at every location.

: Allows businesses to take advantage of hybrid computing environments while protecting all data at every location. Boot from Backup : Enables the IT administrator to instantly reboot virtual machines from the backup location so that VM servers are up and running with minimal downtime in the event of a disaster.

: Enables the IT administrator to instantly reboot virtual machines from the backup location so that VM servers are up and running with minimal downtime in the event of a disaster. Integrity Testing: With Altaro, confidence is returned to the backup process with integrity testing of backups across the network for peace of mind. The process ensures the recovery of all data under protection when required.

“Backup and recovery of data in virtual environments has been a challenge for small and medium businesses (SMBs) because of unnecessary host-based resource usage and other factors which cause serious performance bottlenecks,” said David Vella, CEO of Altaro. VM Backup version 7 is designed exclusively for these environments and provides simple control over all Hyper-V and VMware guest VMs across the network using a single management console. Advanced storage optimization reduces bandwidth and backup space requirements to mitigate hardware and management costs.”

For more information on Altaro VM Backup, please visit http://www.altaro.com/vm-backup/ or contact info@altaro.com

Pricing and Availability

Altaro VM Backup V7 is uniquely priced per host versus per socket or per CPU, which means massive savings for customers. It is available immediately, in the following editions*:

Unlimited Edition $515: All functionality, including Altaro’s Augmented Inline deduplication, boot from backup, and cluster support for an unlimited number of VMs.

All functionality, including Altaro’s Augmented Inline deduplication, boot from backup, and cluster support for an unlimited number of VMs. Standard Edition $625: Most functionality with protection of up to five VMs.

Most functionality with protection of up to five VMs. Free Edition: Protects up to two VMs and is offered as freeware.

About Altaro

Altaro is a fast-growing developer of easy to use and affordable backup solutions for small and mid-market businesses, featuring enterprise-class features and functionality, specializing in backup for virtualized environments. The company has grown rapidly over the years with the flagship solution Altaro VM Backup, which gained traction as the natural choice for Hyper-V and VMware data recovery. For more information on Altaro VM Backup, please visit http://www.altaro.com/vm-backup/ or contact info@altaro.com

*Customers who have a valid SMA are eligible for a FREE upgrade.