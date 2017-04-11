Home Data Center Altaro Releases VM Backup V7 – Fastest, Most Affordable Backup for Hyper-V and VMware

Altaro Releases VM Backup V7 – Fastest, Most Affordable Backup for Hyper-V and VMware

0
Altaro Releases VM Backup V7 – Fastest, Most Affordable Backup for Hyper-V and VMware
0

New Solution Delivers Boot from Backup, Augmented Inline Deduplication of Backups Across VMs; Increasing Storage Efficiency and Performance While Lowering Storage Costs up to 96%

Altaro®, a leader in virtual machine (VM) data protection, today announced the general availability launch of VM Backup™ version 7, the fastest, most reliable, easiest to manage, and most affordable backup solution for Hyper-V and VMware environments. Designed and priced for small-to-midsized businesses, while still providing enterprise-class features and functionality, VM Backup V7 delivers Augmented Inline Deduplication™ of backups across VMs, boot from backup, and support for Microsoft Windows Server 2016. For customers, this means much lower storage requirements and significantly less data to be transferred, with a resulting dramatic savings in bandwidth – resulting in a savings cost increase of 63% to 96%. Moreover, with more VMs backed-up, customers enjoy a dramatic increase in storage efficiency. Founded in 2009, with over 30,000 customers across 113 countries, Altaro also announced today its official launch into the North American market.

According to IDC, data continues to grow at a 40-50% compounded annual growth rate. IDC states that an organization’s data may migrate from system to system, across storage platforms, and across on-premises and off-premises repositories within a typical business day. Traditional data protection systems are not equipped to protect and recover this moving data, and companies are looking for solutions that can more adequately get the job done.1

Altaro VM Backup is widely deployed among small and midsize businesses and has been lauded by hundreds of independent reviews[1] confirming the product’s performance and reliability. The VM Backup platform delivers on the promise of fast and reliable virtual machine data recovery without compromising ease of use or important features such as live VM backup, military grade Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256 encryption, and customizable backup retention policies. The company complements its highly rated software with outstanding support, which includes 22 second phone pick-up and instant live chat with product support.

“VM Backup’s Augmented Inline Deduplication has significantly reduced our local and offsite backup times while minimizing bandwidth requirements and costs in the process,” noted Adam DuPont, IT Director for Bend Surgery. “The product has always been an impressive addition to our IT software stack but version 7 provides an exceptional level of performance for Hyper-V backups that is superior to anything we have ever seen in the market.”

Altaro VM Backup ensures the recovery of data in virtual infrastructure quickly and easily. New features in version 7 include:

  • Augmented Inline Deduplication: Delivers faster backup and data recovery for local and remote locations by transferring new data exclusively to the backup storage vault.
  • Support for Windows Server 2016: Allows businesses to take advantage of hybrid computing environments while protecting all data at every location.
  • Boot from Backup: Enables the IT administrator to instantly reboot virtual machines from the backup location so that VM servers are up and running with minimal downtime in the event of a disaster.
  • Integrity Testing: With Altaro, confidence is returned to the backup process with integrity testing of backups across the network for peace of mind. The process ensures the recovery of all data under protection when required.
 “Backup and recovery of data in virtual environments has been a challenge for small and medium businesses (SMBs) because of unnecessary host-based resource usage and other factors which cause serious performance bottlenecks,” said David Vella, CEO of Altaro. VM Backup version 7 is designed exclusively for these environments and provides simple control over all Hyper-V and VMware guest VMs across the network using a single management console. Advanced storage optimization reduces bandwidth and backup space requirements to mitigate hardware and management costs.”
For more information on Altaro VM Backup, please visit http://www.altaro.com/vm-backup/ or contact info@altaro.com.
 
Pricing and Availability
Altaro VM Backup V7 is uniquely priced per host versus per socket or per CPU, which means massive savings for customers.  It is available immediately, in the following editions*:
  • Unlimited Edition $515: All functionality, including Altaro’s Augmented Inline deduplication, boot from backup, and cluster support for an unlimited number of VMs.
  • Standard Edition $625: Most functionality with protection of up to five VMs.
  • Free Edition: Protects up to two VMs and is offered as freeware.
About Altaro
Altaro is a fast-growing developer of easy to use and affordable backup solutions for small and mid-market businesses, featuring enterprise-class features and functionality, specializing in backup for virtualized environments.  The company has grown rapidly over the years with the flagship solution Altaro VM Backup, which gained traction as the natural choice for Hyper-V and VMware data recovery.  For more information on Altaro VM Backup, please visit http://www.altaro.com/vm-backup/ or contact info@altaro.com.
*Customers who have a valid SMA are eligible for a FREE upgrade.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Development
Management
Security
Storage
AltaroSoftware
AltaroSoftware Altaro is a fast-growing developer of easy to use and affordable backup solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses, specializing in backup for virtualized environments. Our aim is to delight our customers with full-featured, affordable backup software backed by an outstanding, personal Support team who are determined to help you succeed in protecting your environment.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on Raspberry Pi 2 & 3. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources. Read the entire article here, Download Windows 10 […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      ManageEngine FI

      FREE Tool – Troubleshoot Remote Desktop Connections

      On-Demand Webinars

        1491759621_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

        Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Agenda “101” – Monitoring and managing your NetScaler “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) explained and demonstrated Product updates – New Low-end NetScaler hardware; […]

        read more
        1490191694_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        SIOS Feature Image

        Stopping Alert Storms and Finding Root Causes of Performance Issues in VMware vSphere Infrastructures with Machine Learning

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        5 Must Haves for The Optimal Citrix Performance Management Toolkit – On-Demand Webinar

        1491434533_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1491493879_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Risk-based Identity Protection

          Learn how Azure Active Directory Identity Protection calculates the risk level for every user and every sign-in attempt to your resources while providing insights, recommendations, and let you apply risk-based conditional access rules to protect from advanced threats. For more information visit: www.microsoft.com/secure This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1491922813_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s4 e9 / Season 4 Outtakes

          1491895108_hqdefault.jpg

          Migrating to Office 365 Video

          1491893960_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix HDX vs VMware BEAT – Compare Spreadsheet Experience

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!