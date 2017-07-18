All ‘things’ connected, the ‘I’ in the IoT – a closer look. Part two!

In part one of this series I talked about some of the differences between IoT and (I)IoT, while also summing up multiple variables that play an important role when it comes to the network involved. Throughout this post I’d like to zoom in a bit more on (big) data analytics, the triggering of workflows and where our data could, or should reside. Next to that I will highlight some of the most popular (I)IoT network types today with a main focus on LPWAN and LTE (cellular/4G) technologies including some of their main characteristics, pros and cons. And, oh yeah, I’ve also included another potentially helpful cheat sheet, for your convenience – you’ll find it near the end.

Big data and the (I)IoT platform

As briefly mentioned in part one as well, big data and data analytics can, and probably will play an important role, especially when it comes to the Industrial IoT. Before any of this can take place, the data will first need to be collected and stored, into some form of a data warehouse, for example. Here, the amount of data and number of ‘things’ from where data is collected can greatly influence the preferred location of the big data/analytics platform. Also, certain actions triggered based on specific data received might or might not be sensitive to latency etc. it will all depend. Let’s have a look at some real-world examples to see how each of these vary.

