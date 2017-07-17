Home Internet of Things (IoT) All ‘Things’ connected, the ‘I’ in the IoT – a closer look – Part one!

While the IoT and (I)IoT are on their way of becoming the new buzzwords in IT, most companies are still struggling to find their place in the grand scheme of things. At least that’s the impression I get when talking to various companies and customers throughout the past couple of months. Everyone wants a piece of the action but it can be hard to figure out where to start and what your role, as a company should, or could be in all this. It’s easier said than done. With such a broad definition of ‘things’ this doesn’t come as a surprise. One thing is for sure though, all these ‘things’, industrial or otherwise need to be connected.

Before I continue, have a look here for some tips on how to start figuring out the complex world of the Internet of Things, and your (companies) potential role in it.

IoT vs. Industrial IoT – (I)IoT

Since my main focus through the next few articles (haven’t decided on how many yet) will be on (I)IoT, let’s start with a distinction  between (and brief description of) the Internet of Things and the Industrial Internet of Things. The IoT is sometimes also referred to as the consumer IoT, since its focus lies on connecting consumer level ‘smart’ devices to enhance the overall user experience, and to hopefully safe some time and money along the way. At least, that’s how it all started a couple of years ago.

Read the entire article here, All ‘things’ connected, the ‘I’ in the IoT – a closer look. Part one!

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

Bas van Kaam
Bas van Kaam is a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP), Citrix Subject Matter Expert (SME), and Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC). He is employed by The Detron ICT Group as Senior Management Consultant and Citrix Product Lead.
