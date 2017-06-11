IT Books
Home IT Books All of IOT Starting with the Latest Raspberry Pi from Beginner to Advanced – Book Volume 1

All of IOT Starting with the Latest Raspberry Pi from Beginner to Advanced – Book Volume 1

0
All of IOT Starting with the Latest Raspberry Pi from Beginner to Advanced – Book Volume 1
0

Introduction to the title 
===============
1. This book guides readers who know nothing about IOT from basic-level topics to high-level knowledge so that they can understand general concept and details of IOT, and implement and experience the real IOT project directly.

2. This book covers a wide range of topics, starting from the introduction of Raspberry Pi, going through high-level topics Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP, and reaching to the real IOT implementing Interface and Sensor.

Target of the title
=============
1. Now, I also do the Internet of Things (IOT) with Raspberry Pi.

2. I do master all the knowledges and technologies which is necessary to implement IOT with Raspberry Pi from beginner to expert step by step at a stretch.

Characteristics of the title
================
1. This title explains all the subjects on the basis of the latest model Raspberry Pi 3, so that readers can understand new knowledge and technologies, and apply those to the real project without any problem.

2. This title presents a variety of pictures, data sheet table, and examples of topics so that even beginners can understand the contents easily well.

3. This title presents a variety of practical test cases and projects, so that readers can learn not just simple knowledge, but practical knowledge.

4. This title p guides advanced readers to get necessary learning materials for further studying high-level topics which is not covered in this book.

Table of Contents
============

1. Volume 1 – Raspberry Pi Basics
————————————–

Chapter 1 Overview of Raspberry Pi
Chapter 2 Hardware of Raspberry Pi
Chapter 3 Buying and Installing Device/Part
Chapter 4 Installing Operating System
Chapter 5 System Startup and Shutdown
Chapter 6 System Connection and Termination
Chapter 7 Overview of Desktop Window
Chapter 8 Terminal and Shell Program
Chapter 9 Configuring Raspberry Pi System
Chapter 10 Understanding Shell Command
Chapter 11 Network Management
Chapter 12 User and User Group
Chapter 13 Control of File Permission
Chapter 14 Understanding Device
Chapter 15 Storage Device and Filesystem
Chapter 16 File Management
Chapter 17 Program Installation and Upgrade

2. Volume 2 – Utilizing Raspberry Pi
—————————————–

Chapter 18 Remote Connection
Chapter 19 System Monitoring
Chapter 20 Batch Run and Automatic Run
Chapter 21 Office and Utility
Chapter 22 Utilizing Multimedia
Chapter 23 Writing Program
Chapter 24 Utilizing Database and Web
Chapter 25 External Interface

Learn More and Buy Now

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
IT Books
IT Books
IT Books IT Books is the world leader in cloud, data center, desktop, mobility, security, storage, and virtualization books! Looking for a good tech book? Look no further than IT Books on DABCC.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        Many businesses have a large portfolio of existing applications running on-premises today and are interested in moving those workloads to AWS in order to achieve cost savings and enable business agility. Planning a large-scale migration to the cloud takes time and effort, as well as expertise and tools to ensure success along the way. AWS […]

        read more
        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

        Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496979349_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler and Cisco Data Center Transformation

          From data center automation, move to cloud or hybrid models, to data center analytics, Cisco advocates for Citrix NetScaler integrations to transform the data center. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1496912294_maxresdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video: Introduction To Google Cloud Machine Learning (Next ’17 Rewind)

          1496912886_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS: Branch – The Philosophy of Monitoring – SF Summit 2017 Video

          1496951110_maxresdefault.jpg

          Interop ITX 2017 fireside chat with VMware’s Chris Wolf Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video