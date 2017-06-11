All of IOT Starting with the Latest Raspberry Pi from Beginner to Advanced – Book Volume 1

Introduction to the title

===============

1. This book guides readers who know nothing about IOT from basic-level topics to high-level knowledge so that they can understand general concept and details of IOT, and implement and experience the real IOT project directly.

2. This book covers a wide range of topics, starting from the introduction of Raspberry Pi, going through high-level topics Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP, and reaching to the real IOT implementing Interface and Sensor.

Target of the title

=============

1. Now, I also do the Internet of Things (IOT) with Raspberry Pi.

2. I do master all the knowledges and technologies which is necessary to implement IOT with Raspberry Pi from beginner to expert step by step at a stretch.

Characteristics of the title

================

1. This title explains all the subjects on the basis of the latest model Raspberry Pi 3, so that readers can understand new knowledge and technologies, and apply those to the real project without any problem.

2. This title presents a variety of pictures, data sheet table, and examples of topics so that even beginners can understand the contents easily well.

3. This title presents a variety of practical test cases and projects, so that readers can learn not just simple knowledge, but practical knowledge.

4. This title p guides advanced readers to get necessary learning materials for further studying high-level topics which is not covered in this book.

Table of Contents

============

1. Volume 1 – Raspberry Pi Basics

————————————–

Chapter 1 Overview of Raspberry Pi

Chapter 2 Hardware of Raspberry Pi

Chapter 3 Buying and Installing Device/Part

Chapter 4 Installing Operating System

Chapter 5 System Startup and Shutdown

Chapter 6 System Connection and Termination

Chapter 7 Overview of Desktop Window

Chapter 8 Terminal and Shell Program

Chapter 9 Configuring Raspberry Pi System

Chapter 10 Understanding Shell Command

Chapter 11 Network Management

Chapter 12 User and User Group

Chapter 13 Control of File Permission

Chapter 14 Understanding Device

Chapter 15 Storage Device and Filesystem

Chapter 16 File Management

Chapter 17 Program Installation and Upgrade

2. Volume 2 – Utilizing Raspberry Pi

—————————————–

Chapter 18 Remote Connection

Chapter 19 System Monitoring

Chapter 20 Batch Run and Automatic Run

Chapter 21 Office and Utility

Chapter 22 Utilizing Multimedia

Chapter 23 Writing Program

Chapter 24 Utilizing Database and Web

Chapter 25 External Interface

Learn More and Buy Now