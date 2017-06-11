All of IOT Starting with the Latest Raspberry Pi from Beginner to Advanced – Book Volume 1
Introduction to the title
===============
1. This book guides readers who know nothing about IOT from basic-level topics to high-level knowledge so that they can understand general concept and details of IOT, and implement and experience the real IOT project directly.
2. This book covers a wide range of topics, starting from the introduction of Raspberry Pi, going through high-level topics Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP, and reaching to the real IOT implementing Interface and Sensor.
Target of the title
=============
1. Now, I also do the Internet of Things (IOT) with Raspberry Pi.
2. I do master all the knowledges and technologies which is necessary to implement IOT with Raspberry Pi from beginner to expert step by step at a stretch.
Characteristics of the title
================
1. This title explains all the subjects on the basis of the latest model Raspberry Pi 3, so that readers can understand new knowledge and technologies, and apply those to the real project without any problem.
2. This title presents a variety of pictures, data sheet table, and examples of topics so that even beginners can understand the contents easily well.
3. This title presents a variety of practical test cases and projects, so that readers can learn not just simple knowledge, but practical knowledge.
4. This title p guides advanced readers to get necessary learning materials for further studying high-level topics which is not covered in this book.
Table of Contents
============
1. Volume 1 – Raspberry Pi Basics
————————————–
Chapter 1 Overview of Raspberry Pi
Chapter 2 Hardware of Raspberry Pi
Chapter 3 Buying and Installing Device/Part
Chapter 4 Installing Operating System
Chapter 5 System Startup and Shutdown
Chapter 6 System Connection and Termination
Chapter 7 Overview of Desktop Window
Chapter 8 Terminal and Shell Program
Chapter 9 Configuring Raspberry Pi System
Chapter 10 Understanding Shell Command
Chapter 11 Network Management
Chapter 12 User and User Group
Chapter 13 Control of File Permission
Chapter 14 Understanding Device
Chapter 15 Storage Device and Filesystem
Chapter 16 File Management
Chapter 17 Program Installation and Upgrade
2. Volume 2 – Utilizing Raspberry Pi
—————————————–
Chapter 18 Remote Connection
Chapter 19 System Monitoring
Chapter 20 Batch Run and Automatic Run
Chapter 21 Office and Utility
Chapter 22 Utilizing Multimedia
Chapter 23 Writing Program
Chapter 24 Utilizing Database and Web
Chapter 25 External Interface
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published