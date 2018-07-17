All chapters of Inside Citrix – The FlexCast Management Architecture published online!

Just over two years ago, around May the 16thmy book became available on Amazon, the paperback version that is. Two months later, the Kindle version was finished as well. Today I’m announcing the (soon to be) online availability of all chapters, here on basvankaam dot com.

Here’s what I’m planning on doing

Throughout the coming months, I will start publishing chapters one by one, though, at some point, I might publish two, or perhaps even three chapters at a time. All key takeaways and FMA facts will be included and each chapter will be accompanied by a downloadable PDF version. Once all chapters are online I will publish the complete book as a whole – this will also include a ToC and the Image and Table indexes. In short, here’s what I’ll do:

As of July the 10th 2018 my book will no longer be available for purchase.

I’ll (again) read every chapter to correct any errors that might still be in there.

This is not going to be a fully rewritten 2.0 version of the book, I still have a day job 🙂

I’m a big Friends fan (you know the comedy show, right?). New chapters will be announced as follows: New chapter online – The one with… followed by the chapter name and the #InsideCitrix #FMA hashtags, or something to that extent.

I have created a separate Inside Citrix chapters page.

Each chapter will be available as a downloadable PDF file.

Eventually, I’ll publish the whole book in PDF format as well.

