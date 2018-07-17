Home Management All chapters of Inside Citrix – The FlexCast Management Architecture published online!

All chapters of Inside Citrix – The FlexCast Management Architecture published online!

0
All chapters of Inside Citrix – The FlexCast Management Architecture published online!
0

Just over two years ago, around May the 16thmy book became available on Amazon, the paperback version that is. Two months later, the Kindle version was finished as well. Today I’m announcing the (soon to be) online availability of all chapters, here on basvankaam dot com. 

Here’s what I’m planning on doing

Throughout the coming months, I will start publishing chapters one by one, though, at some point, I might publish two, or perhaps even three chapters at a time. All key takeaways and FMA facts will be included and each chapter will be accompanied by a downloadable PDF version. Once all chapters are online I will publish the complete book as a whole – this will also include a ToC and the Image and Table indexes. In short, here’s what I’ll do:

  • As of July the 10th 2018 my book will no longer be available for purchase.
  • I’ll (again) read every chapter to correct any errors that might still be in there.
  • This is not going to be a fully rewritten 2.0 version of the book, I still have a day job 🙂
  • I’m a big Friends fan (you know the comedy show, right?). New chapters will be announced as follows: New chapter online – The one with… followed by the chapter name and the #InsideCitrix #FMA hashtags, or something to that extent.
  • I have created a separate Inside Citrix chapters page.
  • Each chapter will be available as a downloadable PDF file.
  • Eventually, I’ll publish the whole book in PDF format as well.

Read the entire article here, All chapters of Inside Citrix – The FlexCast Management Architecture published online!

Via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

tags:
Categories:
Management
News
Bas van Kaam
Bas van Kaam About 17 years ago Bas van Kaam started his IT career as a helpdesk support technician from where he worked his way up to system engineering, consulting and architecting mostly by self-study, attending seminars, conferences and webinars, something which he enjoys doing still. From a technical point of view he specializes in (partly) designing, building, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing Microsoft & SBC / VDI (Citrix) oriented infrastructures for mid-sized and larger companies. Bas is well known within the community for his contributions on his own personal website / blog: basvankaam.com where he shares his thoughts and knowledge on an ongoing basis. He is also a frequent presenter / speaker on national as well as international events and conferences like the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG), the Expert to Expert Virtualization Conference (E2EVC) and the Virtual Community NRW (Germany). He has been part of the Match.GeeK program during Citrix Synergy and also spoke at the first ever Virtual Expo (webinar) where he presented on Citrix native Printing. He loves the myCUGC community and as such is a (very) frequent forum visitor, contributor and has been appointed as one of the forum moderators. All this also resulted in being elected member of the month at one point. Also make sure to look Bas up on Twitter (@BasvanKaam) and Linked-In on which he is very active as well. Bas has been recognized as a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP class of 2016), one of only 50 worldwide, a Citrix Subject Matter Expert (SME) for his contributions to the XenDesktop 7.6 exams and he is also named a Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC) for 2014 / 2015 / 2016. Some of his professional certifications include but are not limited to: CCSP, CCA (X4) CCAA, CCEE, CCIA, CCE-V, MCSA (X3), MCSE (X3), VCP. Bas is currently employed by The Detron ICT Group, one the leading SBC and VDI consultancy companies based in the Netherlands, where he fulfills the role of Senior Management Consultant and Citrix Product Lead.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        ControlUp COO and co-founder Yoni Avital presents ControlUp 7.1 with all its great features: XenDesktop published application metrics, NetScaler monitoring, NVIDIA GPU monitoring, enhanced hosts and VMs metrics, and assisted navigation. This video is from the fine folks at ControlUp/a>.

        read more
        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1529897825_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introduction to Citrix Smart Check – Video

          Discover the simplicity of how Smart Check helps you operate your XenApp and XenDesktop on-premises sites by proactively executing health checks, finding common issues, and recommending solutions. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1528728425_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class June 2018 Video

          1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

          ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

          1528329125_maxresdefault.jpg

          IPM – VMware Assessments Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video