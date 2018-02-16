Anti-malware solutions often fail to prevent cyber attacks on end-user applications at an enterprise level.

Most endpoint detection platforms are reactive and time-sensitive, so enterprises do more damage control than preventing risk.

Isolation and micro-virtualization of endpoints proactively minimizes the attack surface to dramatically reduce breaches and false alerts.

You’ve heard the saying, “the best defense is a good offense.” It’s time to start thinking that way when it comes to enterprise endpoint security. Instead of fighting off bad guys when they come knocking, you need to proactively eliminate the vulnerabilities inherent to internet-facing end user applications.

Existing cybersecurity isn’t secure.

The ubiquity of malicious attacks on employee desktops, laptops, and mobile devices is a harsh reminder that cyber hacking continues to grow more sophisticated. It’s getting harder for enterprises to keep up, and risk will escalate as more business functions move to the cloud.

Align to SANS Maturity Model, reduce attack surface with virtualization

