Alienware 15 Laptop Now Shipping with Max-Q Technology
Half Christmas is here and we’ve got a present for you.
Ok, technically Half Christmas was June 25, but today, June 27, our Alienware 15 laptop with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 with Max-Q design became available for purchase in the U.S. for $2,499.
Alienware’s adoption of Max-Q technology provides the highest performance possible in a 15.6” notebook, while lowering the power consumption to 110 watts, and continuing our tradition of designing outstanding products tailored specifically for gamers.
While Max-Q design is engineered for a thin gaming laptop, our design team’s focus on what our customers want means we didn’t change the basic form factor of the Alienware 15 for Max-Q.
Read the entire article here, Alienware 15 Laptop Now Shipping with Max-Q Technology
via the fine folks at Dell
