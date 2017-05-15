As you may be aware, I have been building the Alexa Skill for Nutanix during my spare time over the last couple months. If not, check this out.

I am glad to say that we are open-sourcing the code and schematics that runs on AWS infrastructure under Apache 2.0 license, and also providing examples of how to implement the solution. The source code is available on Nutanix GitHub repository here.

My hope is that open-sourcing this project we will be opening up possibilities for Nutanix admins and users to create smart integrations between Alexa natural language processing and Nutanix clusters. In many cases, such integrations could go well beyond merely managing Nutanix resources and effectively integrate 3rd party systems into operational workflows.

Read the entire article here, Alexa Skill for Nutanix goes Open-Source » myvirtualcloud.net

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net