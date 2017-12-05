Alexa for Business is now generally available for all customers. Alexa for Business makes it easy for you to introduce Alexa to your organization, providing the tools you need to set-up and manage Alexa-enabled devices, enroll users, and assign skills at scale.

Today, people spend too much of their day on tedious tasks at work, like managing calendars, dialing in to meetings, or searching for information across applications. Alexa helps solve this problem by acting as an intelligent assistant at work. Alexa lets people use their voice to interact with technology so they can spontaneously ask questions in a way that feels natural. Alexa can help people stay organized and focused on the things that matter, whether they are working in their office or at home. Alexa can simplify conference rooms, allowing meeting attendees to start meetings and control the equipment in the room simply by using their voice. With custom skills, Alexa can also do things around the workplace, like providing directions to a conference room, notifying IT about a broken printer, or placing an order for office supplies.

Alexa for Business provides you the tools and controls you need to use Alexa in your organization. You can provision and manage shared Alexa devices from a centralized console, specify device locations, and enable a set of skills that can be accessed from those devices. Alexa for Business lets you use your existing conference room hardware and meeting applications. You can specify the type of conferencing equipment you use and your preferred meeting applications, which allows Alexa to start most meetings, on most devices, just about anywhere. You can use Alexa devices as audio devices in small conference rooms, or to control equipment in larger rooms. The Alexa for Business conferencing API allows you to build skills so that Alexa can work with additional equipment or perform specific tasks in your conference rooms.

Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.