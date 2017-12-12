Alexa for Business: How to Invite Your Users to Join – Video

With Alexa for Business, you can invite users in your organization to enroll their personal Alexa account with your Alexa for Business account. By doing this, users can use the Alexa features and skills they’ve already enabled, and any private skills you make available through Alexa for Business, on any of their devices. In this video, we’ll show you how to invite users to enroll in your Alexa for Business account, and how to make private skills available to them.

You can learn more about enrolling users at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/a4b/latest/ag/manage-users.html.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).