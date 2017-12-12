Alexa for Business: How to Enable Skills – Video

Alexa skills are voice-driven capabilities that enhance the functionality of Alexa. Alexa for Business allows you to assign public and private skills to the shared devices in your organization, and make private skills available to your enrolled users. In this video, we’ll show you how to enable skills for the devices and users in your organization.

You can learn more about enabling skills at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/a4b/latest/ag/manage-skills.html.

Alexa for Business makes it easy for you to use Alexa in your organization by providing the tools you need to manage Alexa devices, enroll your users, and assign skills at scale.

Learn more at http://amzn.to/2jONabH.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).