Alexa for Business: How to Configure Rooms and Room Profiles – Video

Alexa for Business lets you create rooms and room profiles in your Alexa for Business account. Rooms and room profiles are used to assign a location for the shared Echo devices in your organization, and the settings for those devices come from the room profile. In this video, we’ll show you how to create rooms and room profiles, and assign Echo devices to a room.

You can learn more about configuring rooms and room profiles at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/a4b/latest/ag/manage-rooms.html.

Alexa for Business makes it easy for you to use Alexa in your organization by providing the tools you need to manage Alexa devices, enroll your users, and assign skills at scale.

Learn more at http://amzn.to/2jKs7XE

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).