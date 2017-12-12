Alexa for Business: How to Configure Conferencing and Calendaring – Video

“Alexa, start my meeting.” Alexa for Business allows you to configure your conference rooms so you can use Alexa to start your meetings and control your conference room equipment. In this video, we’ll show you how to link your Alexa for Business account to your corporate calendar, and set up the conferencing capabilities available in Alexa for Business. You can learn more about configuring conferencing and calendaring at http://docs.aws.amazon.com/a4b/latest/ag/manage-organization.html.

Alexa for Business makes it easy for you to use Alexa in your organization by providing the tools you need to manage Alexa devices, enroll your users, and assign skills at scale. Learn more at http://amzn.to/2Bd2anY

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).