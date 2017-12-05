Home Cloud Computing Alexa for Business: Empower Your Organization to Use Alexa – Video

Alexa for Business: Empower Your Organization to Use Alexa – Video

Today, people spend too much of their day on tedious tasks at work, like managing their calendars, dialing in to meetings, or searching for information. But Alexa can help solve this problem by acting as an intelligent assistant at work. Alexa for Business makes it easy for you to use Alexa in your organization. Alexa for Business gives you the tools you need to manage Alexa devices, enroll your users, and assign skills, at scale. You can build your own context-aware voice skills using the Alexa Skills Kit, and the Alexa for Business APIs, and you can make these available as private skills for your organization. Alexa for Business also makes it easy to voice-enable your products and services, providing context-aware voice experiences for your customers.

To learn more about how to use Alexa in your organization, visit http://amzn.to/2zrFvGX.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Cloud Computing
Data Center
Videos
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services

Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.

