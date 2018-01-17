Alexa for Business – AWS re:Invent Video

Alexa for Business is an AWS service that makes it easy for you to empower your organization with Alexa by giving your employees their own intelligent assistant for work. Alexa for Business gives you the tools to manage Alexa for your organization – at scale. Learn more at – http://amzn.to/2iTtHTu.

AWS re:Invent is a learning conference hosted by Amazon Web Services for the global cloud computing community. AWS live streamed throughout the week on www.twitch.tv/aws with coverage of launch announcements, technical discussions and demos, and interviews with AWS experts and community leaders. For more information on the AWS Twitch Channel, visit https://aws.amazon.com/twitch and to check out the full list of products launched at AWS re:Invent, visit https://aws.amazon.com/new/reinvent/.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).