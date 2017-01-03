On-Demand Webinars
In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device Enrollment Program (DEP), added a new validation process for APNs certificates and forced OS updates for iOS through our compliance engine. Join our webinar to learn more and see product demos.

Watch the ‘AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS’ On-Demand Webinar Here

Management
Mobile
Security
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era.
