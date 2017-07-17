AI on AWS – #AWS Session Video

The growing number of business cases for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) continues to drive the development of cutting-edge technology solutions. We see this manifested in computer vision, predictive modeling, natural language understanding, and recommendation engines. Learn how you can develop your own applications to leverage the benefits of these services. Join this presentation to hear more about ML and DL at AWS.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).