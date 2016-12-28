Home Desktop AI Flips Kanye West’s Frown Upside Down

AI Flips Kanye West’s Frown Upside Down

AI Flips Kanye West’s Frown Upside Down
Tom White doesn’t care if you have anything to smile about this holiday season. The New Zealand researcher’s deep learning smile bot brings joy to the world by putting a happy face on a picture of anyone — naughty or nice.

Thanks to White’s software, a scowling Liam Neeson breaks into a jolly smile more fitting to the Santa suit he’s wearing. A painting of famously frowning artist Frida Kahlo gets into the spirit with a red dress and a big grin. Even rap superstar Kanye West, known for the scarcity of his smiles, gets happy with Smilevector.

No Bad Santa here. With AI, actor Liam Neeson gets jolly for the holiday.

Specializing in celebrity makeovers, White’s Smilevector bot uses deep learning to turn even the stubbornly stone-faced into a gleeful grinner.

Read the entire article here, AI Flips Kanye West’s Frown Upside Down

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.

 

Desktop
NVIDIA
NVIDIA
