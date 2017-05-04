Advanced features for PowerShell users – SysKit Webinar

The goal of this webinar was to help our users get the maximum out of using PowerShell for system administration tasks. Combining PowerShell with SysKit is somewhat of a new feature, and knowing its potential, we practically dedicated the latest application version to the advanced capabilities that SysKit offers for PowerShell users. In webinar demo we discuss how to detect system problems using PowerShell alerts, why CredSSP is important, and what system administration scripts you can get your hands on in our brand-new PowerShell script repository.

Table of contents

00:00 Webinar intro / about Acceleratio

03:20 Introduction to SysKit

04:51 Advanced PowerShell features overview

11:03 Demo: How to monitor application usage

25:58 Q&A

The webinar was led by Silvio Rahle, product marketing manager, and questions were answered by Frane Borozan, SysKit product owner.

Read the entire article here, Webinar – Advanced features for PowerShell users