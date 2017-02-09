Advance Warning Prevents App Outage Before 40k Users Impacted

“Last week the Logon Simulator caught a companywide issue with our XenApp environment. Our team was informed that one of the main applications that 40,000 users use on a daily basis was not available as an option. With the alert from Goliath, we were able to work on the issue before any users reported the problem to the helpdesk. Several members of leadership were impressed with the proactive monitoring, and there’s now real interest in expanding the Logon Simulator to other applications like EPIC, Cerner and AllScripts”. – Senior Citrix Escalation Engineer

The Organization: Top 5 U.S. Health System with Over 100 Hospitals and Millions of Patients Nationwide

Infrastructure: VMware, Citrix XenApp 6.5

Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Performance Monitor for Citrix XenApp, Goliath Logon Simulator for Citrix, Goliath MEDITECH Module

Background

The Citrix Team often received complaints related to Citrix XenApp availability from their end users. Specifically, physicians and nurses who were connecting from remote hospitals and facilities could not launch their MEDITECH application. The Citrix IT Team deployed the Goliath Logon Simulator to give advance warning if MEDITECH and Citrix would not launch before doctors and other healthcare workers logged in for the day. The advance warning, via real-time alerts, gave the IT team time to troubleshoot and resolve the issue before users were impacted. They used the reports and analysis to document and provide objective evidence of root cause, and put fix actions in place so the issue could be permanently resolved.

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies