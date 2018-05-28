Adding more Citrix NetScaler metrics to the mix with SBAs

As a great fan of the E2EVC events, I was given an early preview of all the cool new features in ControlUp Real-Time Console v7.1. And for those that know me and the work I’ve been doing these last couple of years it will be no surprise that I was thrilled to see the NetScaler monitoring option now integrated in the Console.

I’ve been testing the free NetScaler Monitor that was already released and already loved the intuitive interface that provides quick insights into the health of my NetScaler configuration. But having it integrated in my ControlUp Real-Time Console so that I can now monitor the health of the entire Citrix infrastructure is a very big plus in my view!

And I’m pretty sure you can imagine the happy grin on my face when I got the chance to be one of the early testers of the 7.1 version, and when I was asked to build additional Script Based Actions (SBAs) to make troubleshooting your NetScaler configurations easier. And even though I have had plenty of experience with PowerShell and NITRO (the RESTful API service of the NetScaler) I still needed to decide which useful metrics to retrieve first.

Read the entire article here, Adding more NetScaler metrics to the mix with SBAs

