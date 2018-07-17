Home Data Center Adding more Citrix NetScaler metrics to the mix with SBAs

Adding more Citrix NetScaler metrics to the mix with SBAs

0
Adding more Citrix NetScaler metrics to the mix with SBAs
0

As a great fan of the E2EVC events, I was given an early preview of all the cool new features in ControlUp Real-Time Console v7.1. And for those that know me and the work I’ve been doing these last couple of years it will be no surprise that I was thrilled to see the NetScaler monitoring option now integrated in the Console.

I’ve been testing the free NetScaler Monitor that was already released and already loved the intuitive interface that provides quick insights into the health of my NetScaler configuration. But having it integrated in my ControlUp Real-Time Console so that I can now monitor the health of the entire Citrix infrastructure is a very big plus in my view!

And I’m pretty sure you can imagine the happy grin on my face when I got the chance to be one of the early testers of the 7.1 version, and when I was asked to build additional Script Based Actions (SBAs) to make troubleshooting your NetScaler configurations easier. And even though I have had plenty of experience with PowerShell and NITRO (the RESTful API service of the NetScaler) I still needed to decide which useful metrics to retrieve first.

The first SBAs for NetScaler

I am very proud to introduce the first batch of SBAs that will help you monitor your NetScaler health and aid in troubleshooting NetScaler configurations.

Read the entire article here, Adding more NetScaler metrics to the mix with SBAs

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Desktop
Development
Monitoring
Networking
News
ControlUp
ControlUp Smart-X Software Solutions Ltd. The designer and developer of ControlUp – A Super Console for TS and VDI providing a powerful real time performance grid with extensive management capabilities. Established in 2009, by a team of IT experts who have been active in the field of Server Based Computing and System Administration for more than a decade, Smart-X innovative software solutions solve some of the most complex and common problems faced by System Administrators in every industry.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        ControlUp COO and co-founder Yoni Avital presents ControlUp 7.1 with all its great features: XenDesktop published application metrics, NetScaler monitoring, NVIDIA GPU monitoring, enhanced hosts and VMs metrics, and assisted navigation. This video is from the fine folks at ControlUp/a>.

        read more
        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1529897825_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introduction to Citrix Smart Check – Video

          Discover the simplicity of how Smart Check helps you operate your XenApp and XenDesktop on-premises sites by proactively executing health checks, finding common issues, and recommending solutions. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1528728425_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class June 2018 Video

          1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

          ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

          1528329125_maxresdefault.jpg

          IPM – VMware Assessments Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video