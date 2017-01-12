Adapt to survive – the future for IT

In his Origin of the Species, Charles Darwin wrote, “In the struggle for survival, the fittest win out at the expense of their rivals because they succeed in adapting themselves best to their environment.” Adaptation – the process of changing to fit current circumstances – is also a critical survival skill in business. Companies like Amazon and Uber that are good at adapting quickly to customer needs succeed and thrive. Companies that aren’t good at adapting don’t stick around for very long.

As an IT professional in today’s enterprise, you’re facing challenges that require you to adapt to survive. Your team is torn between supporting two different worlds: traditional applications that run the business, and a new breed of applications and services that leverage mobility, big data, and cloud-native technologies. Your legacy systems are critical to your business, and they’re not going anywhere. But you need flexibility to grow, innovate, and adapt to a constantly evolving landscape. It’s key to survival – for you, for your team, and for your business.

Tools for survival

In the wild, survival depends on the tools you have at your disposal. Will your tools allow you to adapt to your current situation, and give you flexibility for whatever comes next? It’s no different in IT. To bridge the old and the new models of IT, you need an infrastructure management tool that can manage both as a single infrastructure on a single platform. And it needs to be flexible enough to change as both the industry and your business evolve.

