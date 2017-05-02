Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including:

Poor user experience

Decreased productivity

Wasted time and IT resources

Lost revenue

With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses delivering online services, unplanned downtime brings even higher costs through broken service level agreements (SLAs) and lost revenue. In some cases, payments for SLA violations caused by system downtime can skyrocket to millions of dollars.

For ecommerce companies, system downtime results not only in lost revenue but also in lost consumer confidence. Downtime often occurs at business peaks, coming just when companies anticipate the highest revenue – such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday – when heavier loads strain systems. At these times, every second of downtime means lost orders, as customers quickly abandon down or slow sites to shop elsewhere.

