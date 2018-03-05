Achieving Open Source Security in Container Environments

Today, open source components are at the heart of most modern applications, transforming how we architect solutions in every industry. Black Duck’s 2017 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis of over 1000 commercial applications revealed that 96% of applications scanned utilized open source. Meanwhile, more than 60% of those applications contained known security vulnerabilities in their open source components, and on average, vulnerabilities identified in these applications have been publicly known for over four years.

As we saw in the news last year, unremediated known vulnerabilities can cause serious damage. The massive Equifax data breach that exposed the private data of 145.5 million people was due to exploitation of a known vulnerability (CVE-2017-5638) in Apache Struts, a popular open source framework for creating web applications. Use of Apache Struts is by no means unusual – this framework is used across the Fortune 100, providing web applications in Java and powering both front-end and back-end applications. The vulnerability exploited was originally reported in March 2017, and at that time of disclosure there were already exploits freely available. (For a complete timeline of the Apache Struts vulnerability from bug to breach, check out this post.)

A few key takeaways from the Equifax breach:

