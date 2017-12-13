Accelerated SAM Brings You Faster Time to Value from Flexera

Flexera is changing the Software Asset Management Game: http://bit.ly/2uUiJ4aOrganizations of all sizes and software asset management maturity levels can get there faster and get more bang for their buck using our proven methods.

Whether it’s finding an accurate license position, getting help with an audit, improving your security posture or saving time and freeing up resources for other important projects, how can you accomplish these faster and more reliably?

Realize your goals quickly with an approach perfected over decades of real-life experience solving the very same problems you face today. Together we can succeed – and fast.

Benefits of an Accelerated SAM Program:

• Know what software is installed and where – in less than one day

• Develop an action plan to reduce risk and identify cost savings in one week

• Systematically eliminate gaps in data quality and business processes to improve your reporting capabilities

• Demonstrate concrete, continuous improvement with regular project milestones

This video is from the fine folks at Flexera Software