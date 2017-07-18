Accelerate Your Microsoft Partnership and Grow Your Business with Workspot

If you’re in Washington D.C. at Microsoft Inspire, try to find a little time to come by Workspot booth 531. We’d love to talk with you about our partner program and why our VDI 2.0 solutions on Microsoft Azure are so compelling.

The stampede to the cloud is growing. Want proof? Just look at Microsoft’s recent move to reorganize its sales and marketing organizations to better serve the mass migration of customer workloads from datacenters to Azure. According to recent analyst predictions, 50 percent of new VDI workloads will be deployed on DaaS platforms by 2019. The opportunity for virtualizing apps, desktops and GPU workstations has never been more exciting.

What do you get when you combine Microsoft’s focus on Azure with a major industry trend to move to the cloud? A huge opportunity for cloud consulting partners, reseller experts and managed service providers to simultaneously accelerate their Microsoft partnerships and build their businesses. Workspot offers channel partners a compelling and differentiated solution with its unique VDI 2.0 technology for delivering Cloud Apps, Cloud Desktops, and Cloud Workstations on Azure.

via the fine folks at WorkSpot