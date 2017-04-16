IT Books
Abusing the Internet of Things: Blackouts, Freakouts, and Stakeouts Book
This book is a marvellous thing: an important intervention in the policy debate about information security and a practical text for people trying to improve the situation.

— Cory Doctorow, author, co-editor of Boing Boing

A future with billions of connected “things” includes monumental security concerns. This practical book explores how malicious attackers can abuse popular IoT-based devices, including wireless Led lightbulbs, electronic door locks, baby monitors, smart Tvs, and connected cars.

If you’re part of a team creating applications for Internet-connected devices, this guide will help you explore security solutions. You’ll not only learn how to uncover vulnerabilities in existing IoT devices, but also gain deeper insight into an attacker’s tactics.

  • Analyze the design, architecture, and security issues of wireless lighting systems
  • Understand how to breach electronic door locks and their wireless mechanisms
  • Examine security design flaws in remote-controlled baby monitors
  • Evaluate the security design of a suite of IoT-connected home products
  • Scrutinize security vulnerabilities in smart Tvs
  • Explore research into security weaknesses in smart cars
  • Delve into prototyping techniques that address security in initial designs
  • Learn plausible attacks scenarios based on how people will likely use IoT devices

Applications
Internet of Things (IoT)
Networking
Security
