Abusing the Internet of Things: Blackouts, Freakouts, and Stakeouts Book

This book is a marvellous thing: an important intervention in the policy debate about information security and a practical text for people trying to improve the situation.

— Cory Doctorow, author, co-editor of Boing Boing

A future with billions of connected “things” includes monumental security concerns. This practical book explores how malicious attackers can abuse popular IoT-based devices, including wireless Led lightbulbs, electronic door locks, baby monitors, smart Tvs, and connected cars.

If you’re part of a team creating applications for Internet-connected devices, this guide will help you explore security solutions. You’ll not only learn how to uncover vulnerabilities in existing IoT devices, but also gain deeper insight into an attacker’s tactics.

Analyze the design, architecture, and security issues of wireless lighting systems

Understand how to breach electronic door locks and their wireless mechanisms

Examine security design flaws in remote-controlled baby monitors

Evaluate the security design of a suite of IoT-connected home products

Scrutinize security vulnerabilities in smart Tvs

Explore research into security weaknesses in smart cars

Delve into prototyping techniques that address security in initial designs

Learn plausible attacks scenarios based on how people will likely use IoT devices

O REILLY

Learn More and Buy Now