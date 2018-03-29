A Virtualized Storage Infrastructure for Healthcare

Healthcare as an industry is facing growing complexity around regulations for data storage as well as dealing with legacy infrastructures that are not up to today’s digital demands. In previous blog posts, we explored how we helped Hanover Hospital and Community Health Network to better manage, store and recover increasing volumes of data. Let’s take a look at CompuTech City (CTC) and the challenges this service provider faced.

CompuTech City (CTC) is a provider of IT infrastructure management services with a primary focus on Healthcare Information Technology (HIT). It has also developed its own state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities and provides the design, implementation and management of these facilities for customers, whether they have 3 or 300 workstations.

If you’re in this industry, you know that HIT makes extraordinary demands on a computing infrastructure. In addition to providing the reliability and availability that healthcare providers and patients demand, companies like CTC must also comply with the stringent privacy requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)—which can be challenging under the best case scenarios.

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software