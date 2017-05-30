A Video Interview with Amitabh Sinha – Workspot CEO and Co-Founder
Learn the story of how Amitabh Sinha created the VDI 1.0 market as GM of Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp. Then, after years of frustration, unsuccessful in delivering VDI to thousands of customers based on overwhelming complexity and cost, he and his co-founders create Workspot. At Workspot, the new team created VDI 2.0 from scratch, completely cloud native and infinity scalable. Join Amitabh and get the whole story, including their current level of success and exciting plans for the future.
via the fine folks at Workspot.
