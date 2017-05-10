A strategy to solve the problem of heterogeneous storage
THE PROBLEM: HETEROGENEOUS STORAGE
Heterogeneous storage is a fact of life at most companies – nearly two thirds of companies report they have storage devices from three to nine different vendors. However, the problems that come with this type of diversity are manifold.
First, these devices are incompatible, creating silos of capacity that can’t be shared. In addition, they have varying levels of performance, availability and services, making it a challenge to consistently meet the needs of mission-critical applications. Lastly, all these differences mean that a mixed heterogeneous environment takes more time to manage, inflates costs, and makes it more difficult to respond to the needs of the business.
THE SOLUTION: A STORAGE STRATEGY ENABLED BY SOFTWARE-DEFINED STORAGE THROUGH THE LENOVO DX8200D
Read the entire article here, A strategy to solve the problem of heterogeneous storage
via the fine folks at DataCore Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper