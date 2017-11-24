A Storage Efficiency Case Study

Hanover Hospital is an independent, not-for-profit community hospital located in Hanover, Pennsylvania, which belongs to a larger network called Hanover HealthCare PLUS. Hanover Hospital hosts an impressive assortment of important healthcare data for 6,000 patient visits, 190,000 outpatient visits, 600,000 lab tests, and 90,000 imaging scans. At the heart of Hanover Hospital’s business model is their patient’s’ care and wellness. The data stored there containing all those records for each patient must always be available to ensure the preservation of each patient’s health. And with every additional visit, the required amount of data storage grows.

The IT team at Hanover Hospital already had their hands full with a laundry list of data storage needs and were only scraping by with their SAN setup before we were able to overhaul their data storage centers. Essentially, they needed to do more with less – a phrase that has become increasingly common over the last few years, especially in the healthcare industry.

Hanover Hospital’s IT department had a few main challenges on their hands that needed immediate attention. One of which was to drastically reduce the time spent on routine storage tasks, another was to reduce storage costs, but the third issue was the need to have the new departmental applications deployed quickly. While that sounds simple, the new departmental applications required a significant amount of storage capacity which was beyond what their current storage array could support at that time.