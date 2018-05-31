A Single Pane of Glass for Managing Servers by Sean O’Sullivan – Remote Desktop Manager Case Study

Client Snapshot: Sean O’Sullivan

A self-described “technology addict,” Sean has been working in the IT industry for over a decade, doing his best to keep servers (and their users) happy. Outside of work, you’re likely to find him playing an unhealthy amount of Forza or attempting to build something. (The time machine is still a work in progress.) You can follow Sean on Twitter at @seanosullivanuk, and subscribe to his very interesting blog Pixelated Perspective.

Sean’s Challenges

At the beginning, in order to connect to remote servers using various tools (e.g. RDP, SFTP, iDRAC, vCenter, etc.), Sean created a folder on his taskbar that contained shortcuts. However, as more remote servers were added to the infrastructure this approach grew unwieldy rather quickly, and triggered key challenges including:

Being unable to effectively manage these growing resources with a single, scalable tool

Support tickets (sometimes requiring prerequisites ) generated from end users who needed quick access to remote customers created a bottleneck and reduced his team’s productivity.

It was a security risk to provide users with the login credentials for privileged accounts.

Sean’s Solution: Remote Desktop Manager

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.