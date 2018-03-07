Home Applications A Secure Supply Chain for Kubernetes

A Secure Supply Chain for Kubernetes

0
A Secure Supply Chain for Kubernetes
0

The beta release of the Docker Enterprise Edition (Docker EE) container platform last month integrates Kubernetes orchestration, running alongside Swarm, to provide a single container platform that supports both legacy and new applications running on-premises or in the cloud. For organizations that are exploring Kubernetes or deploying it in production, Docker EE offers integrated security for the entire lifecycle of a containerized application, providing an additional layer of security before the workload is deployed by Kubernetes and continuing to secure the application while it is running.

Mike Coleman previously discussed access controls for Kubernetes. This week we’ll begin discussing how Docker EE secures the Kubernetes supply chain.

What is a Software Supply Chain?

When you purchase something from a retail store, there is an entire supply chain that gets the product from raw materials to the manufacturer to you. Similarly, there is a software supply chain that takes an application from code on a developer’s laptop to production.

Every company’s software supply chain may be slightly different; some outsource software development, some have adopted Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery processes, and some deploy production applications across multiple clouds, some on-premises. Regardless of what the software supply chain consists of, Docker EE provides a set of solutions that integrates with your workflows while ensuring that applications remain secure, trusted and safe through all of these steps using both Kubernetes and Swarm.

In this week’s blog, we’ll take a closer look at one part of this solution – image scanning and policy-based image promotions.

Read the entire article here, A Secure Supply Chain for Kubernetes

Via the fine folks at Docker.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
News
Security
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    eG Innovations, a global Citrix technology partner, and DABCC joined hands to conduct an industry survey across 795 Citrix professionals worldwide. The survey was conducted between November 2017 and February 2018 across all verticals and industry segments covering organizations of all sizes (a few hundred users to 10,000 users and more). The goal of the […]

    read more
    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1519826266_hqdefault.jpg

          Data Protection Trends at Commvault ConnectionsLive Paris Video

          On Feb 14, Commvault customers and partners gathered to discuss modern Data Protection, including Backup & Recovery, GDPR, Hybrid Cloud plus a demo of Commvault’s HyperScale Technology. This short video captures their collective thoughts on market trends and their investment priorities. Find out more about Commvault https://www.commvault.com/ This video is from the fine folks at […]

          read more
          1519708330_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Desktop Manager Video – Testimonials

          1520042827_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: How to Setup Your OneDrive Folder in Windows 10

          1519748547_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: The Journey to the Digital Workspace

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video