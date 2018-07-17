A Review of Citrix Analytics

This post is also based on a session I had at Citrix User Group about Citrix Analytics. Now even though that Citrix Analytics is still not released and I did a lot of research about the product in advance. So in this post, I will go into a bit of depth about the product and about features that are available now and also what I think is missing in the product as of now.

Citrix Analytics was announced at Citrix last year. In its core, it is about machine learning and analytics of data that is already available. So is about gathering the data from these different sources into a big data platform and using historical data from these sources to build a baseline and predict what normal behavior is and what abnormal behavior is. It is also about moving from being reactive to being proactive.

Like most monitoring tools today they are reactive meaning that they see that a process stops, a server goes down or that a service stops running and therefore we need to go and troubleshoot. With analytics, we try to shift that focus to be proactive seeing that “here we have the historical data, showing that based upon the last 12 months this occurred on the same data it was because of user load on the server” and based upon this historical data we can take actions. The same method that is looked at from a security perspective. For instance, if we have someone in HR let’s call him Dave and every day he accesses the HR system, and this is his trend for the last 6 months from the same physical device in the same location. Suddenly he accesses another application from another system from another location, and this then falls into abnormal behavior and based upon this we might have a risk, then we need to have an automation action.

Via Marius Sandbu.